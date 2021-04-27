Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,086,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $320.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

