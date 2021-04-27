Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

