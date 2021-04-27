Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV remained flat at $$11.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 201,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,259. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

