NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $617.99. 118,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,450. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $384.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

