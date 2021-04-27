Nwam LLC Acquires 4,718 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

