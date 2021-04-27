Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.