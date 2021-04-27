Nwam LLC Buys 4,380 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

