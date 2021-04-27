Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,338,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

