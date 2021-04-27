Nwam LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

