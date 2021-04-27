Nwam LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

