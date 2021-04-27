Nwam LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

