Nwam LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.14% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,983,000.

IBUY stock opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $141.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.40.

