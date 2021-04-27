Nwam LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

