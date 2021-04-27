Nwam LLC Purchases 5,361 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $114.69.

