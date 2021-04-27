Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

