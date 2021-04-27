Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $502.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $504.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.90 and a 200 day moving average of $431.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.