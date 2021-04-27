Nwam LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

