Nwam LLC Sells 17,728 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,526,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 216,599 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 113,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 648,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

