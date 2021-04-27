Nwam LLC Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $147,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 88.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,623.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,517.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,579.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $570.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10,143.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

