Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nwam LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.01 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.97 and a 200 day moving average of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

