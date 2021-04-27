NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.
NXPI traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.17.
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.