NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

NXPI traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.17.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.