NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head to Head Contrast

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NVE has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78% NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 6.37 $243.00 million $8.04 25.50 NVE $25.41 million 13.33 $14.53 million N/A N/A

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 14 1 2.68 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $191.78, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than NVE.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats NVE on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

