Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.79. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,705,922 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

