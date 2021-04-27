Nyerium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $416,468.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 307.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $284,376.73 and approximately $416,468.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 1,455.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

