Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 0.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.