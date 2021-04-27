Obee Network (OBEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,236.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Obee Network has a market cap of $32,996.13 and approximately $11,236.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.