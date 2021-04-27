Obee Network (OBEE) Price Down 12.2% This Week

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $31,983.07 and $17,164.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.