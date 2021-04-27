OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.16.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

