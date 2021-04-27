OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

