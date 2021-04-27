OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.
OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
