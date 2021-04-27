Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.17. Ocugen shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 731,656 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

