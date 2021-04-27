Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $26.95 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Oddz has a market cap of $26.95 million and $1.79 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

