ODUWA Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $3,954.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

