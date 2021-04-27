Odyssey Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $1.31 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

