Odyssey (OCN) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00066995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.00763165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00097755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.53 or 0.08126883 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.