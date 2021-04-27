OG Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.52 or 0.00017325 BTC on popular exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
OG Fan Token Coin Profile
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
