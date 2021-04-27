OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $678,710.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $11.56 million and $678,710.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.