Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $238.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.96 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. Okta posted sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 12 month low of $145.58 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.91.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

