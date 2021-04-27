Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Rande Keith Yeager Sells 49,000 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

