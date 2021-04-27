Olyseum Hits Market Capitalization of $28.63 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $132,499.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.01054576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.00723882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.95 or 1.02538583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

