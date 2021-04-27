Omni Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00014919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $964,210.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00473591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,199 coins and its circulating supply is 562,883 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

