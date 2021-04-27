Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,067 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises about 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Omnicell worth $187,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.64. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

