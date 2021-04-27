Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CEO Sells $6,540,082.16 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 1,717,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

