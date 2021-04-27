OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONCS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of ONCS opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.