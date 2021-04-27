ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ONEOK by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,922 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 48.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

