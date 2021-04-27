ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.690-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

OKE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

