OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. OneSpan has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpan stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

