OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,788 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $44.86.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $783.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
