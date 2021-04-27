OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,788 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $44.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $783.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

