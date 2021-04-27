Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in April

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,694. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

