Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in April

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,694. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

