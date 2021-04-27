Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -376.21 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

