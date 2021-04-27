Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.50 million-$185.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.070-0.100 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 47,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

